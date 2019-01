A Hindu devotee (C) is seen in a trance state during a procession before walking towards the 272 steps taking up to the Batu Caves Temple during the festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Hindu devotees walk up the 272 steps leading up to the Batu Caves Temple during the festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian Hindu devotee carries a Kavadi, or physical burden, during the festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian Hindu devotee with a metal rod pierced through her cheek walks up the 272 steps leading up to the Batu Caves Temple during the festival of Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Millions of devotees thronged Hindu temples in Malaysia on Monday to celebrate the annual Thaipusam festival during the full moon of the Tamil month of Thai.

Starting before sunrise, some devotees dressed in bright orange and yellow took part in a long procession to the Batu Caves temple just outside of Kuala Lumpur where the celebrations dedicated to Lord Murugan are held on a grand scale every year.