Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah (L) signs a memorial book next to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) shortly after his arrival at the Foreign Ministry office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah (L) shakes hands with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) shortly after his arrival at the Foreign Ministry office in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The Malaysian foreign minister met with his Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta on Monday for discussions.

Saifuddin Abdullah was hosted by Retno Marsudi as the pair explored ways of deepening their countries' bilateral cooperation, including protecting the palm oil industry, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.