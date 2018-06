Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C-L) is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C-R) during their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Jun 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAY ISMOYO / POOL

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) smiles as Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) gestures during press conference after their meeting at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Jun 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAY ISMOYO / POOL

Indonesia's president held talks with the Malaysian prime minister in West Java, Indonesia on Friday.

Mahathir Mohamad was greeted by President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace, around 60 kilometers south of the capital Jakarta, Indonesia's state-run Antara news agency reported.