Malaysia's new King, Sultan Muhammad V (L) looks on during the official welcoming ceremony at Parliament Square, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The king of Malaysia, Sultan Muhammad V, has canceled the official ceremony of his birthday and the royal tea reception to donate the funds allotled for these events to repay the public debt of the country, the Royal Household announced Friday.

Sultan Muhammad V, who occupies the throne of Malaysia for the period 2016-2021, will turn 49 on Oct. 6.