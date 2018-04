A man sitting on a bench uses his smart phone backdropped by an advertisement reading 'Sharing a lie makes you a liar' in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The lower house of Malaysia's parliament on Monday approved a bill banning the publication and distribution of fake news.

The proposal, made by Prime Minister Najib Razak's government, has been criticized by the opposition and activists, who view it as an attempt to silence critics and increase censorship as an August deadline to call general elections nears.