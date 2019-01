Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V salutes during the Trooping of Colours ceremony, in conjunction with his official birthday, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Tourist look at Istana Negara (National Palace) signage outside the Malaysian National Palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The nine Sultans of Malaysia met on Monday and decided to convene a special meeting on Jan. 24 to elect a new King after the sudden abdication of Muhammad V, the royal household said Monday.

The new king will be sworn-in on Jan. 31, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Keeper of Ruler's Seal and secretary of the Malaysian monarchy, said after Monday's meeting at the Istana Negara palace, official news agency Bernama reported.