Malaysia's Malaysiakini news portal editor-in-chief Steven Gan (C) speaks to journalist at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 19 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian news portal was ordered to pay more than $123,000 after being found guilty of contempt of court Friday, in a case widely believed to be a barometer for the country’s media freedom.

Malaysiakini was ordered to pay 500,000 ringgit ($123,685) after a panel of judges in the Federal Court ruled six-to-one that it was guilty of the charge over five comments readers posted on its website that criticized the justice system. The decision cannot be appealed. EFE-EPA