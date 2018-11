Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The prime minister of Malaysia on Tuesday urged members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to engage in fair and mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation.

Addressing the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit being held ahead of the ASEAN Summit this week in Singapore, Mahathir Mohamad called on Southeast Asian nations to enter into Free-Trade Agreements (FTA), such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).