Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (2-R) sings the national anthem at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C-R) arrives at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech to civil servants at prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian PM says will work to win back respect for the country

The prime minister of Malaysia said Monday that he will work towards winning back respect for the country and that financial irregularities have caused a debt of $225 billion to accumulate.

"We must be aware that our country is not accorded the respect it once enjoyed," Mahathir Mohamad said after the first meeting with his government, the Bernama news agency reported.