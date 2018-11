(L-R) Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisouloth wave as they pose for a photograph during the 21st ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) speak during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The Malaysian prime minister on Thursday warned large warships in the South China Sea could spark tension in the disputed waters where Chinese and United States military vessels have dangerously sailed close to each other in the past.

Mahathir Mohamad told reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit that while small patrol boats were needed to fight piracy in the South China Sea, larger ships might aggravate tension in the region, which is a hotbed of territorial disputes.