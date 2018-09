An undated picture taken in a unknown location and made available on Feb. 15, 2017 shows Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A combination photo of Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (L) and Indonesian Siti Asiyah (R) who were detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, are escorted out of the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian police said on Saturday that they were looking for two Indonesian women who could testify in the trial related to the murder of Kim Jong-nam, brother of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.

The police identified the two potential witnesses as Raisa Rinda Salma, 24 and Dessy Meyrisinta, 33, and urged people to help locate the pair.