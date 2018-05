Several boxes are loaded into a Royal Malaysia Police truck by officers at the Pavilion Residents, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The Malaysian police on Friday seized 72 bags containing money, jewelery and other valuables in a raid on the house of former the country's prime minister, who has been linked to the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Amar Singh Ishar Singh said that 284 boxes containing various luxury branded bags were also seized from the residence of Najib Razak, who lost the elections held in the country last week.