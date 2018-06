The Prime Minister of Malaysia wants to renegotiate the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, signed by 11 countries following the withdrawal of the United States, to help weaker economies.

Mahathir Mohamad, in an interview with Japan's Nikkei Asian Review published Saturday, said that the agreement contained clauses proposed by the US that were detrimental to the interests of poorer countries, and that in a free trade environment, Malaysia had little to sell and much to buy.