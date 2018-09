Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak (C, bottom) arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday charged former prime minister Najib Razak on 25 counts, including charges related to money laundering and abuse of power, in the corruption scandal related to the state-owned investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib, who was arrested on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to the four charges of corruption and 21 charges of money laundering.