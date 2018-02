An Acehnese man is whipped with a cane in front of a public audience for violating Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANNJUNTAK

An Acehnese woman is whipped with a cane in front of a public audience for violating Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANNJUNTAK

A sharia law punishment administrator, called an 'algojo', arrives to deliver punishment for people who violated Sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANNJUNTAK

An Acehnese man is escorted to a stage by sharia police before being whipped with a cane in front of a public audience for violating sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANNJUNTAK

An Acehnese woman is escorted to a stage by sharia police before being whipped with a cane in front of a public audience for violating sharia law in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANNJUNTAK

A group of Malaysian tourists Tuesday witnessed a public punishment session in Indonesia's northwestern city of Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province where Islamic Sharia law is in effect.

A total of 27 tourists from Malaysia were invited to watch an administrator of punishment, or "algojo" in Bahasa, deliver cane lashings to five people convicted of adultery and gambling, an epa journalist reports.