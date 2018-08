A man rubs the head of a cow before it is slaughtered as a sacrifice during Eid al-Adha celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A group of Malaysian men participated in the sacrificial slaughter of a cow on Wednesday, as millions of Muslims around the world marked the holy festival of Eid al-Adha.

About a dozen men in the capital city Kuala Lumpur took part in the bloody sacrifice in which they first tied the animal's hooves together before using a large blade to slit its throat, an epa-efe journalist reports.