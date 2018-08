Protesters hold a placard '100 Hari Janji Palsu' (100 Days of False Promises) during a rally in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysians protest against unmet promises as govt marks 100 days in office

Angry Malaysians took to the streets Saturday to protest against the ruling Pakatan Harapan alliance, which reached 100 days in office.

Protesters held up placards that read "100 Hari Janji Palsu" (100 Days of False Promises) at a rally in Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, an efe-epa journalist reported from the ground.