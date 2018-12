Pro-Palestinian demonstrators display banners as they rally towards the Australian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a rally outside the Australian embassy in the Malaysian capital on Friday to protest Canberra's decision to recognize West Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The protest march, organized by Asean Coalition for Palestine (ACP), a group that organizes campaign and advocacy initiatives for the Palestinian cause, urged the Australian government to revoke the decision announced last Saturday.