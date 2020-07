Aerial view of the Maldives made available by the UN, Jan.11, 2005. EPA-EFE/UN/FILE/EVAN SCHNEIDER/HANDOUT

The nonprofit Human Rights Watch on Friday alleged that the Maldives police have detained more than 80 migrant workers on the pretext of national security for protesting unpaid wages, inhumane living conditions, and labor rights violations.

The rights group said the protesting migrant workers were detained in July with senior defense officials terming the protests as "riots," and labeling the migrant population as "an issue to national security." EFE-EPA