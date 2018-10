The then Maldives President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, talks during a press conference in Male, Oct 9, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL HILTON

The Maldives High Court on Thursday overturned the jail sentence of former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom weeks after he was freed on bail.

Gayoom was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison for obstruction of justice when he refused to hand over his mobile phone to a police investigation.