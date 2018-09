A handout photo made available by the Presidency of the Maldives shows Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom during his address in the capital, Male, Maldives, 24 September 2018. EPA FILE/MALDIVES PRESIDENCY

Maldivian Joint Opposition President candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih addresses the gathering of Maldivian nationals residing in Colombo during a meeting organized by the on his behalf at the Berjay Mount Hotel at Mount Lavinia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 27 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Election Commission of Maldives on Saturday confirmed the victory of opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the nation's recent general election and defeat of the incumbent president.

Maldives Democratic Party's Solih got 134,705 votes, or 58 percent of the total votes, while President Abdulla Yameen, leader of the Progressive Party of Maldives, secured 98,052 votes, or 41 percent, Election Commission President Ahmed Shareef said.