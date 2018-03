Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi (R) stands with President of the Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom prior to a meeting in New Delhi, India, Apr. 11, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (L) shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping after a signing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 07, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRED DUFOUR/POOL

Maldives on Thursday ended a state of emergency that was declared 45 days ago in the country.

In a televised address, attorney general Mohamed Anil announced President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom's decision to end the state of emergency from 12 pm Thursday.