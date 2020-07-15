A handout picture by the UN depicting an aerial view of the Maldives, Jan. 11, 2005. EPA-EFE/FILE/UN/EVAN SCHNEIDER/HANDOUT

A waiter on Olhuveli Island Resort on the Maldives carrying out a demonstration for guests using a megaphone, Dec.02, 2006. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHANG

The Maldives government on Wednesday re-opened the idyllic island nation to global visitors after around four months of the coronavirus crisis and amid growing protests among foreign workers employed in the country’s construction and tourism sectors that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

The first batch of visitors touched down at the Velana International Airport around 8.30 am local time aboard a Qatar Airways flight that took off from Doha, carrying 129 passengers, the airport's media officer Hassan Areef said.EFE-EPA

