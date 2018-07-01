Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed attends the second edition of 'The Huddle' to discuss democracy and human rights, in Bangalore, India, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party has elected a new presidential candidate for the September general elections after former president Mohamed Nasheed withdrew his nomination, MDP's official spokesperson told EFE on Sunday.

On Saturday an extraordinary congress of the MDP chose Ibrahim Mohamed Solih - leader of the party in the parliament - as its candidate. He will be supported by the Maldives' coalition of opposition parties who have united against President Abdulla Yameen, party spokesperson Imthiyaz Fahmy told EFE.