Maldivian Joint Opposition Presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (R) and former President Mohamed Nasheed (C) with their campaign tee shirts and Maldivian nationals in Sri Lanka during a meeting organized by the Maldivian Joint Opposition at the Berjay Mount Hotel at Mount Lavinia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Maldives' exiled opposition leader is set to return home to a grand welcome on Thursday, a party spokesperson said.

Mohamed Nasheed, chief of the Maldivian Democratic Party, is scheduled to fly in from Colombo with his wife Laila Ali and President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the afternoon.