Maldivian Maldivian Joint Opposition President candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih addresses a gathering of Maldivian nationals in Colombo during a meeting organized by the on his behalf at the Berjay Mount Hotel at Mount Lavinia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Security was beefed up across Maldives on Saturday as last minute preparations for the swearing in ceremony of the new president of the archipelago, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, gathered momentum.

The ceremony is set to begin around 5pm local time, in the Male stadium, and will be attended by some 13,000 invitees, including former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.