An envoy of the president of the Maldives visited Beijing and met the Chinese foreign minister to seek support for the Maldives government after a recent political crisis has threatened stability in the country, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The ministry reported on its website that Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Mohamed Saeed, the finance minister of the Maldives, on Thursday and told him that China believes the archipelago should return to normalcy in accordance with law.