Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed addresses the gathering of Maldivian nationals residing in Colombo, during a meeting organized by the Maldivian Joint Opposition on behalf of presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Janakie Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sep 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih speaks after being sworn in as the country's new President in Male, Maldives, Nov 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAYAZ MOOSA

The ruling party in the Maldives was celebrating Sunday a historic victory as preliminary results showed its candidates securing a landslide win in the parliamentary election.

According to the preliminary results from the Elections Commission late Saturday, the Maldivian Democratic Party won 62 out of the 87 seats in the People’s Majlis.