Former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed addresses the gathering of Maldivian nationals residing in Colombo, during a meeting organized by the Maldivian Joint Opposition on behalf of presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at the Janakie Hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sep. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Supreme Court of the Maldives on Monday overturned the former president's 2015 conviction on terrorism charges for which he had been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Mohamed Nasheed, who had been living in self-imposed exile in Sri Lanka since 2016, returned to the country on Nov. 1 after his Maldivian Democratic Party won a major victory in September elections.