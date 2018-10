Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (L), Joint Opposition candidate for the Maldivian Presidential election 2018 with former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed (R) arrives at a meeting organized by the Maldivian Joint Opposition on his behalf at the at the Berjay Mount Hotel at Mount Lavinia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Maldives Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed an arrest order against former president Mohamed Nasheed, paving the way for the return of the self-exiled politician to the country later this week.

On Monday, the Prosecutor General's office had requested the top court to review the terrorism conviction and prison sentence of 13 years awarded to Nasheed.