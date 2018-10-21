Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (C) speaks to China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Dec. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRED DUFOUR

The top court in the Maldives on Sunday ruled there were no grounds to annul the recent presidential election, bringing an end to a landmark hearing into a petition submitted by the outgoing incumbent, who accused the electoral commission of vote-rigging in favor of his soon-to-be successor.

The five-member bench of the Supreme Court unanimously said it found no evidence the commission unfairly aided Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to victory in the Sept. 23 ballot, which spelled the end of incumbent Abdulla Yameen's tenure.