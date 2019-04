Former President of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed attends the second edition of 'The Huddle' to discuss democracy and human rights, in Bangalore, India, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Voters in the Maldives headed to polling stations on Saturday in a parliamentary election that is crucial for the future of the island nation in the Indian Ocean.

After a long and competitive campaign that spanned over four months, people began queuing outside voting stations as early as 5.30 am.