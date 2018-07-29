A Malian man casts his ballot during the Presidential election at a polling station in Bamako, Mali on July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Malian voters queue to cast their ballots for the Presidential election at a polling station in Bamako, Mali on July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who is seeking a second term in office, casts his ballot paper at a polling station in Bamako, Mali on July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Voting in Mali's presidential election began Sunday morning as polling stations opened nationwide, despite threats of violence from groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terror organization in the West African country.

Insecurity has remained a problem in Mali since the coup d'etat in 2012 that ousted former president Amadou Toumani Toure, which led to rebellious Tuareg minority groups together with al-Qaida-linked extremist organizations taking control of the country's north for 10 months.