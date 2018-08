A poster of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is seen at a market in Bamako a day after the country's presidential election on July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The Malian constitutional court on Wednesday confirmed that the presidential election run-off will be held on Aug. 12.

The run-off will be between the two top vote-getters in the first electoral round: incumbent President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and opposition leader Soumaila Cisse.