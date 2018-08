Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali speaks during an election rally in Bamako, Mali, on Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

A supporter poses with an election poster of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali in Bamako, Mali, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

Mali on Saturday wrapped up the electoral campaign for the presidential run-off between the incumbent president and the opposition leader.

In the first round held on July 29, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita obtained 41.7 percent of the votes, while Soumaila Cisse got 17.7 percent. A run-off is mandated because no candidate obtained more than 50 percent of the vote.