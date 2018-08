A Malian man reads newspapers on a street a day after presidential elections in the country in Bamako, Mali, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE file/MOHAMED MESSARA

Malian presidential challenger Soumaila Cisse said Friday that he would not accept the official results of last weekend's election, which show him trailing incumbent Ibrahim Boubacar Keita by 41 percent to 17.8 percent.

The numbers have been "manipulated," Cisse told a packed press conference in Bamako, calling for the formation of a "broad democratic front against fraud."