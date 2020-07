An 11 July 2020 photo of a group of children outside a makeshift home in a squatter settlement in the Petare slum in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R.

An 11 July 2020 of a woman breast-feeding her three-month-old child outside her makeshift home in a squatter settlement in the Petare slum in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R.

An 11 July 2020 photo of two children playing amid a group of improvised homes in a squatter settlement in Petare, a large slum on the east side of Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

Two young brothers play amid a group of makeshift dwellings in Petare, the Venezuelan capital's largest slum.

They don't know it yet, but they're part of a growing number of Venezuelan youth aged five and under whose futures are being jeopardized by poverty and malnutrition: scourges that threaten to stunt their own development and that of their homeland.