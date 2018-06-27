A German NGO rescue vessel that has spent six days stuck at sea after no nearby European country would give it permission to dock has been granted permission to disembark in Malta after a group of European Union member states agreed to take in the roughly 230 passengers, the Maltese prime minister said Wednesday.

The Lifeline had been refused entry by the governments of Italy and Malta, and its predominately Sub-Saharan passengers, who were rescued from flimsy boats trying to make their way across the Mediterranean Sea, were stuck on board amid worsening weather conditions that prompted the NGO to request permission to enter Maltese waters to take shelter.