A handout photo made available by the NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' shows the sea rescue of a total of 629 migrants on June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kenny Karpov HANDOUT

The prime minister of Malta expressed his gratitude to his Spanish counterpart in a phone call after Spain agreed to take 629 migrants who had spent days in limbo in the Mediterranean Sea aboard an NGO vessel after Italy's far-right interior minister denied it access to his country's ports, according to a press release Tuesday.

Malta's Joseph Muscat had also denied entrance to the Aquarius, which belongs to French NGO SOS Méditerranée, claiming the rescued migrants were Italy's responsibility because they were pulled to safety from vessels in Libyan waters, which are coordinated by Italian rescue authorities, but in a phone call late Monday he thanked Pedro Sánchez for intervening in the stand-off.