A handout photo made available by Sea-Eye shows crew members of the private rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck watching a group of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER DRAHEIM / SEA-EYE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Sea-Watch shows the private rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, is seen off the Libyan Coast, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS GRODOTZKI / SEA-WATCH.ORG HANDOUT

The Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat speaks during the XI Party of European Socialists Congress at the ISCTE - University Institute of Lisbon, in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Dimitris Avramopoulos gives a press conference on the European agenda on Migration and the European investment plan after of the College meeting of the European commission in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A handout photo made available by Sea-Eye shows crew members of the private rescue ship Professor Albrecht Penck rescuing a group of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER DRAHEIM / SEA-EYE HANDOUT

Malta's prime minister authorized the arrival on Wednesday of 49 migrants who had been traveling on two rescue vessels which had been stranded at sea for 19 days following several failed attempts to find a safe port, the European Commission said.

PM Joseph Muscat had sent a Maltese military ship to accept the migrants on board the German rescue boats, Sea Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck, and bring them to Malta where they would later be distributed across eight countries — Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, Holland and Italy — following an agreement with the European Union member states, the EC said.