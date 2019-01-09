Malta's prime minister authorized the arrival on Wednesday of 49 migrants who had been traveling on two rescue vessels which had been stranded at sea for 19 days following several failed attempts to find a safe port, the European Commission said.
PM Joseph Muscat had sent a Maltese military ship to accept the migrants on board the German rescue boats, Sea Watch 3 and Professor Albrecht Penck, and bring them to Malta where they would later be distributed across eight countries — Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, Holland and Italy — following an agreement with the European Union member states, the EC said.