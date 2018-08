A tourist boat (L) crisscrosses Migrants on board the Armed Forces of Malta Patrol Boat P52 (R) as it enter the Arms Forces of Malta naval base in Haywharf, Floriana, Malta 22 August 2018. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Migrants on board the Armed Forces of Malta Patrol Boat P52 enter the Arms Forces of Malta naval base in Haywharf, Floriana, Malta 22 August 2018. EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The Armed Forces of Malta on Wednesday rescued 100 migrants and recovered two bodies from a boat that was in danger of sinking.

The boat the migrants were traveling on was found 68 nautical miles south of Malta, the armed forces said in a statement, adding that those on board were rescued by an AFM patrol vessel.