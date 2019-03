The merchant ship El Hiblu 1 (R, red), is guided into a harbor after being retaken by Maltese Armed Forces after being hijacked by migrants, at Boiler Wharf, Grand Harbor, Senglea, Malta, 28 Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANNE AQUILINA

The merchant ship El Hiblu 1 (R, red), is guided into a harbor after being retaken by Maltese Armed Forces after being hijacked by migrants, at Boiler Wharf, Grand Harbor, Senglea, Malta, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANNE AQUILINA

The Armed Forces of Malta on Thursday took control of a merchant ship overpowered a day earlier by migrants rescued by the vessel who were opposing being returned to Libya, a military spokesperson told EFE.

The ship, named El Hiblu I, arrived at Boiler Wharf in Malta early Thursday morning.