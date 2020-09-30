Members of the Mama Tatda religion attend a religious ceremony in the Ngäbe-Bugle District in Panama's western Chiriqui province on 24 September 2020 (issued 29 September 2020). EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

Clapping their hands rhythmically and taking a simple step side to side, members of Panama's Ngabe-Bugle people chant the catchy phrases "bailalele" and "cantalele," which translate as "Hallelujah" to celebrate another anniversary of their official religion, known as Mama Tatda, a mixture of Catholicism and native elements that "freed" this indigenous tribe 58 years ago.

Surrounded by the jungle of western Panama, almost 100 Ngabe-Bugles wearing their colorful traditional outfits with their characteristic small detailed geometric designs sink to their knees on the damp ground and began praying in the Ngabere language.