French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) attend a launching ceremony for the 'Christchurch Call' against terrorism at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHARLES PLATIAU/POOL MAXPPP OUT

The man charged in relation to the Christchurch mosque massacre Brenton Harrison Tarrant (Pixelated) is lead into the dock for his appearance for murder, in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Hunter / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated file image shows Al Noor Mosque on Deans Avenue, the scene of a mass shooting, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019 (reissued Apr. 23, 2019). EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER NEW ZEALAND OUT

The man accused of committing the Christchurch mosque shootings was charged Tuesday with further crimes, including one under the Terrorism Suppression Act, New Zealand Police said.

Fifty-one people were killed in shootings at Al-Noor and Linwood mosques in the South Island city on Mar. 15.