New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at the two Christchurch mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BORIS JANCIC AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT NO ARCHIVES

Muslims answer the call to prayer at Hagley Park, opposite the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Photos of a victims are seen amongst flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The man arrested in relation to the Christchurch mosque shootings will face 50 charges of murder and 39 of attempted murder, New Zealand Police announced Thursday.

"Police can now confirm the man arrested in relation to the Christchurch terror attacks will face 50 Murder and 39 Attempted Murder charges when he appears in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday 5 April," said New Zealand Police on Twitter.