A woman with a mask with the image of the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, remains near the home of the also former president after an attempt was made on her life, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Personnel from the Investigation Units of the Federal Police are present at the home of the Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, after an attempted attack on her life, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Police officers stand guard around the home of the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, participates in the traditional annual speech at the opening of sessions of the National Congress with the in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / POOL POOL

Police guard the surroundings of the home of the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Police tape restricts access to the home of the Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernadez de Kirchner, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A man was arrested Thursday night after attempting to shoot Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner at close range outside her home in the Buenos Aires.

The incident took place at about 9.30 pm local time (00:30 GMT Friday) as she was greeting supporters who have been holding vigil outside her Recoleta neighborhood residence in recent days in protest of corruption charges filed against her in court.