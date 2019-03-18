A man has been arrested on Monday after a shooting on a tram that killed three people and injured five in the Dutch city of Utrecht.
Turkish national Gökmen Tanis, 37, has been detained by police in connection with the attack.
Man arrested after shooting on tram in Netherlands city of Utrecht
Armed police and a body (R) at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Emergency services at the 24 Oktoberplace where a shooting took place in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Armed police at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
Members of the military police arrive to heighten security around the Binnenhof, The Hague, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIELS WENSTEDT
A handout photo made available by the Utrecht Police shows a man identified by the police as Gokmen Tanis, a 37-years old Turkish-born male, on Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/POLITIE UTRECHT
A man has been arrested on Monday after a shooting on a tram that killed three people and injured five in the Dutch city of Utrecht.
Turkish national Gökmen Tanis, 37, has been detained by police in connection with the attack.