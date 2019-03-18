A handout photo made available by the Utrecht Police shows a man identified by the police as Gokmen Tanis, a 37-years old Turkish-born male, on Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/POLITIE UTRECHT

Members of the military police arrive to heighten security around the Binnenhof, The Hague, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIELS WENSTEDT

Armed police at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Emergency services at the 24 Oktoberplace where a shooting took place in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Armed police and a body (R) at the scene where a shooting took place at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Man arrested after shooting on tram in Netherlands city of Utrecht

A man has been arrested on Monday after a shooting on a tram that killed three people and injured five in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Turkish national Gökmen Tanis, 37, has been detained by police in connection with the attack.