A general view of the US embassy in Garden city district, Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A man was detained Tuesday for allegedly throwing an explosive device outside the United States embassy located in the downtown center of the Egyptian capital, a security official told EFE.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the man, who has not yet been identified, threw a sound bomb in Simon Bolivar Square in the Cairo neighborhood of Garden City next to the US embassy, resulting in no victims and no material damage.