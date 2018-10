A US Postal Service truck is seen at the FBI Miami-Division facility where the van of the suspect arrested in connection to the packages containing potential bombs was taken in Miramar, Florida, United States, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

A handout photo made available by Broward Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Cesar Altieri Sayoc taken in August 2015. EPA-EFE/Broward Sheriff's Office

A view of the USPS mail distribution center in Opa-Locka, Florida, where officials believe several packages with potential bombs that were delivered to several prominent political figures were processed, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Man arrested for sending package bombs in US has criminal record

Cesar Sayoc Jr., the Florida man arrested Friday on suspicion of sending various package bombs to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump, has a long criminal record, including a 2002 conviction for making bomb threats.

Sayoc, a 56-year-old resident of the greater Miami municipality of Aventura, was arrested outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, about 50km (30mi) north of Miami.