New South Wales (NSW) Fire and Rescue workers leave 44 Market Street in central Sydney, Jan 07 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance Inspector Michael Corlis speaks to the media outside 44 Market Street in central Sydney, Jan 07 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance Inspector Michael Corlis (2L) and NSW Fire and Rescue worker (L) leave 44 Market Street in central Sydney, Jan 07 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man has been arrested for allegedly sending suspicious packages to diplomatic missions in Australia, police said on Thursday.

The man, aged 48, was arrested on Wednesday night at his home in Shepparton, Victoria, according to a joint statement by the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police.